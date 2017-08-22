Ce photographe descend un glacier en pizza gonflable

Partager
Alors que l’expédition dont il faisait partie était sur la route du retour, Ethan Pringle décida d’aller faire le mariole avec la pizza gonflable que son collègue Mike Libecki avait apporté pour relaxer entre les sessions de tournages.
Résultat, une belle glissade dans les environs de Tasiilaq.
Le jeune homme un peu fou a glissé les 300 pieds (presque 100 mètres) d’un glacier pour ensuite finir sa course dans une mer glacée, en bobettes.
Un peu crackpot, mais on aurait fait pareil !
I must interrupt my regularly scheduled broadcasting to show you a clip of the coolest thing I've probably ever done: ride an inflatable slice of pizza down a massive iceberg. When I first learned @mikelibecki brought an inflatable pizza to Greenland to float down the river on, I knew I wouldn't be able to leave the country with my head held high unless I sacked up and rode the thing off a berg. On our second to last day on the boat headed back to civilization we came across the perfect iceberg- a big ole mother with a long, perfectly angled slope that led to a 20 foot drop off. Well I'm here to tell you folks, pizzas can fly and dreams do come true. Thanks for capturing this unforgettable moment @ladzinski, @andy_mann and @connor_seybert, and thanks for always believing in and supporting my dreams @mikelibecki. You are true friends! #senditfortheboys @dell @mountainhardwear @alpineshartfoods