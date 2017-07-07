Sports

Sergio Garcia fait tourner les têtes à Wimbledon (vidéo)

Sergio Garcia (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
(98,5 Sports) - Le gagnant du Tournoi des maîtres 2017, Sergio Garcia, a fait tourner les têtes vendredi à Wimbledon.

Vêtu de son veston vert de champion, le golfeur espagnol a assisté au match - et à la victoire - de son compatriote Rafael Nadal.

