Le mix ultime des chansons d'été

Quoiqu’il soit une peu trop tôt pour nommer toutes les chansons qui feront la liste pour cette année, cette playlist meublera vos journées.

Les gens du site de Billboard et de NPR on recherché, et trouvé les chansons de l’été, de 1962 à cette année, et cette playlist est disponible sur Spotify.

Alors voici la chanson de l’été de 1962 :

Et qui ne souvient pas de celle de 1999 :

Voici donc la fameuse playlist :

Et voici la liste des chansons qui s'y retrouvent :