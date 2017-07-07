Le mix ultime des chansons d'été

Partager
Quoiqu’il soit une peu trop tôt pour nommer toutes les chansons qui feront la liste pour cette année, cette playlist meublera vos journées.
Les gens du site de Billboard et de NPR on recherché, et trouvé les chansons de l’été, de 1962 à cette année, et cette playlist est disponible sur Spotify.
Alors voici la chanson de l’été de 1962 :
Et qui ne souvient pas de celle de 1999 :
Voici donc la fameuse playlist :
Et voici la liste des chansons qui s'y retrouvent :
- 2017: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
- 2017: Ed Sheeran, "Shape Of You"
- 2017: Childish Gambino, "Redbone"
- 2017: Lorde, "Green Light"
- 2017: Drake, "Passionfruit"
- 2017: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (Remix Feat. Justin Bieber)"
- 2016: Drake, "One Dance (Feat. WizKid, Kyla)"
- 2016: Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop The Feeling!"
- 2016: Sia, "Cheap Thrills"
- 2016: The Chainsmokers, "Don't Let Me Down (Feat. Daya)"
- 2015: Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth, "See You Again"
- 2015: Fetty Wap, "Trap Queen"
- 2015: Walk The Moon, "Shut up and Dance"
- 2015: Jason Derulo, "Want to Want Me"
- 2014: Nico & Vinz, "Am I Wrong"
- 2014: Popcaan, "Everything Nice"
- 2014: Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX, "Fancy"
- 2014: Ariana Grande featuring Iggy Azalea, "Problem"
- 2014: Jason Derulo, "Wiggle"
- 2013: Bruno Mars, "Treasure"
- 2013: Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers, "Get Lucky"
- 2013: Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and Pharrell Williams, "Blurred Lines"
- 2013: Mariah Carey featuring Miguel, "#Beautiful"
- 2012: Maroon 5, "Payphone"
- 2012: fun. featuring Janelle Monae, "We Are Young"
- 2012: Carly Rae Jepsen, "Call Me Maybe"
- 2012: Psy, "Gangnam Style"
- 2011: Pitbull featuring Ne-Yo, "Give Me Everything"
- 2011: Adele, "Rolling in the Deep"
- 2011: LMFAO, "Party Rock Anthem"
- 2011: Nicki Minaj, "Super Bass"
- 2010: Mike Posner, "Cooler Than Me"
- 2010: Drake, "Find Your Love"
- 2010: Eminem featuring Rihanna, "Love the Way You Lie"
- 2010: Katy Perry, "California Gurls"
- 2010: Taio Cruz, "Dynamite"
- 2009: Drake, "Best I Ever Had"
- 2009: Pitbull, "I Know You Want Me"
- 2009: Kings of Leon, "Use Somebody"
- 2009: Black Eyed Peas, "I Gotta Feeling"
- 2008: Rihanna, "Disturbia"
- 2008: Natasha Bedingdfield, "Pocketful Of Sunshine"
- 2008: Coldplay, "Viva La Vida"
- 2008: Katy Perry, "I Kissed a Girl"
- 2008: Lil Wayne featuring Static Major, "Lollipop"
- 2007: Sean Kingston, "Beautiful Girls"
- 2007: Fergie, "Big Girls Don't Cry"
- 2007: Plain White T's, "Hey There Delilah"
- 2007: Rihanna featuring Jay-Z, "Umbrella"
- 2007: T-Pain featuring Yung Joc, "Buy U A Drank"
- 2006: Yung Joc, "It's Goin' Down"
- 2006: Cassie, "Me & U"
- 2006: Gnarls Barkley, "Crazy"
- 2006: Nelly Furtado featuring Timbaland, "Promiscuous"
- 2006: Shakira, "Hips Don't Lie"
- 2005: Black Eyed Peas, "Don't Phunk with My Heart"
- 2005: Rihanna, "Pon De Replay"
- 2005: Mariah Carey, "We Belong Together"
- 2005: Gwen Stefani, "Hollaback Girl"
- 2005: The Pussycat Dolls featuring Busta Rhymes, "Don't Cha"
- 2004: Nina Sky, "Move Ya Body"
- 2004: Lil' Flip, "Sunshine"
- 2004: Juvenile featuring Soulja Slim, "Slow Motion"
- 2004: Usher, "Confessions Part II"
- 2003: Lumidee, "Never Leave You (Uh Ooh, Uh Ooh)"
- 2003: Matchbox Twenty, "Unwell"
- 2003: Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z, "Crazy In Love"
- 2003: Chingy, "Right Thurr"
- 2003: Sean Paul, "Get Busy"
- 2002: Nelly featuring Kelly Rowland, "Dilemma"
- 2002: P. Diddy & Ginuwine, "I Need A Girl (Part Two)"
- 2002: Avril Lavigne, "Complicated"
- 2002: Jimmy Eat World, "The Middle"
- 2002: Eminem, "Without Me"
- 2002: Nelly, "Hot in Herre"
- 2001: Alicia Keys, "Fallin'"
- 2001: 112, "Peaches & Cream"
- 2001: Destiny's Child, "Bootylicious"
- 2001: Eve featuring Gwen Stefani, "Let Me Blow Ya Mind"
- 2000: Vertical Horizon, "Everything You Want"
- 2000: Joe, "I Wanna Know"
- 2000: Aaliyah, "Try Again"
- 2000: 'NSYNC, "It's Gonna Be Me"
- 1999: Destiny's Child, "Bills, Bills, Bills"
- 1999: Backstreet Boys, "I Want It That Way"
- 1999: Ricky Martin, "Livin' La Vida Loca"
- 1999: Christina Aguilera, "Genie in a Bottle"
- 1999: Jennifer Lopez, "If You Had My Love"
- 1999: Len, "Steal My Sunshine"
- 1999: Smash Mouth, "All Star"
- 1998: Shania Twain, "You're Still the One"
- 1998: Brandy & Monica, "The Boy Is Mine"
- 1998: Next, "Too Close"
- 1998: Vengaboys, "We Like To Party"
- 1998: The Backstreet Boys, "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)"
- 1997: Spice Girls, "Say You'll Be There"
- 1997: Third Eye Blind: "Semi-Charmed Life"
- 1997: Hanson, "MMMBop"
- 1997: Notorious B.I.G. featuring Puff Daddy & Ma$e, "Mo Money Mo Problems"
- 1997: Puff Daddy featuring Faith Evans & 112, "I'll Be Missing You"
- 1996: Celine Dion, "Because You Loved Me"
- 1996: 2Pac, "How Do U Want It/California Love"
- 1996: Toni Braxton, "You're Making Me High/Let It Flow"
- 1996: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, "Tha Crossroads"
- 1996: Los Del Rio, "Macarena"
- 1996: Mariah Carey, "Always Be My Baby"
- 1995: Shaggy, "Boombastic/In The Summertime"
- 1995: Monica, "Don't Take It Personal/One Of Dem Days"
- 1995: The Notorious B.I.G, "One More Chance/Stay With Me"
- 1995: Seal, "Kiss from a Rose"
- 1995: TLC, "Waterfalls"
- 1994: Elton John, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight"
- 1994: Boyz II Men, "I'll Make Love to You"
- 1994: Ace of Base, "Don't Turn Around"
- 1994: All-4-One, "I Swear"
- 1994: Lisa Loeb, "Stay"
- 1994: Warren G & Nate Dogg, "Regulate"
- 1993: H-Town, "Knockin' Da Boots"
- 1993: Onyx, "Slam"
- 1993: SWV, "Weak"
- 1993: Tag Team, "Whoomp! (There It Is)"
- 1993: UB40, "Can't Help Falling in Love"
- 1992: TLC, "Baby-Baby-Baby"
- 1992: Guns N' Roses, "November Rain"
- 1992: Boys II Men, "End of the Road"
- 1992: Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Under the Bridge"
- 1992: Sir Mix-A-Lot, "Baby Got Back"
- 1991: Amy Grant, "Every Heartbeat"
- 1991: Color Me Badd, "I Wanna Sex You Up"
- 1991: Bryan Adams, "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You"
- 1991: DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, "Summertime"
- 1991: EMF, "Unbelievable"
- 1990: En Vogue, "Hold On"
- 1990: Glen Medeiros featuring Bobby Brown, "She Ain't Worth It"
- 1990: Mariah Carey, "Vision Of Love"
- 1990: New Kids on the Block, "Step By Step"
- 1989: Paula Abdul, "Cold Hearted"
- 1989: Simply Red, "If You Don't Know Me By Now"
- 1989: Martika, "Toy Soldiers"
- 1989: Richard Marx, "Right Here Waiting"
- 1988: Richard Marx, "Hold on to the Nights"
- 1988: George Michael, "Monkey"
- 1988: Cheap Trick, "The Flame"
- 1988: Steve Winwood, "Roll With It"
- 1987: U2, "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For"
- 1987: Los Lobos, "La Bamba"
- 1987: Heart, "Alone"
- 1987: U2, "With or Without You"
- 1987: Whitney Houston, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody"
- 1986: Genesis, "Invisible Touch"
- 1986: Bananarama, "Venus"
- 1986: Madonna, "Papa Don't Preach"
- 1986: Peter Cetera, "Glory of Love"
- 1985: Prince and The Revolution, "Raspberry Beret"
- 1985: John Parr, "St. Elmo's Fire (Man in Motion)"
- 1985: Huey Lewis & The News, "The Power of Love"
- 1985: Tears For Fears, "Shout"
- 1984: Cyndi Lauper, "Time After Time"
- 1984: Prince & The Revolution, "When Doves Cry"
- 1983: The Police, "Every Breath You Take"
- 1983: Irene Cara, "Flashdance...What a Feeling"
- 1982: Paul McCartney & Stevie Wonder, "Ebony & Ivory"
- 1982: Human League, "Don't You Want Me"
- 1982: Survivor, "Eye of the Tiger"
- 1981: Rick Springfield, "Jessie's Girl"
- 1981: Kim Carnes, "Bette Davis Eyes"
- 1980: Lipps, Inc., "Funkytown"
- 1980: Billy Joel, "It's Still Rock & Roll to Me"
- 1979: Donna Summer, "Bad Girls"
- 1979: Anita Ward, "Ring My Bell"
- 1978: Andy Gibb, "Shadow Dancing"
- 1978: Frankie Valli, "Grease"
- 1977: Shaun Cassidy, "Da Doo Ron Ron"
- 1977: Fleetwood Mac, "Dreams"
- 1976: Starland Vocal Band, "Afternoon Delight"
- 1976: Elton John & Kiki Dee, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart"
- 1976: Wings, "Silly Love Songs"
- 1975: The Captain & Tennille, "Love Will Keep Us Together"
- 1974: Bo Donaldson & The Heywoods, "Billy, Don't Be A Hero"
- 1974: George McCrae, "Rock Your Baby"
- 1973: Diana Ross, "Touch Me in the Morning"
- 1973: Jim Croce, "Bad Bad Leroy Brown"
- 1972: Bill Withers, "Lean on Me"
- 1972: Sammy Davis Jr., "The Candy Man"
- 1971: Bee Gees, "How Can You Mend a Broken Heart?"
- 1971: Carole King, "It's Too Late"
- 1970: The Carpenters, "(They Long to Be) Close to You"
- 1970: The Jackson 5, "The Love You Save"
- 1970: Edwin Starr, "War"
- 1969: The Beatles, "Get Back"
- 1969: The Rolling Stones, "Honky Tonk Woman"
- 1968: Simon & Garfunkel, "Mrs. Robinson"
- 1968: The Rascals, "People Got to Be Free"
- 1967: Aretha Franklin, "Respect"
- 1967: The Doors, "Light My Fire"
- 1966: Tommy James & The Shondells, "Hanky Panky"
- 1966: The Troggs, "Wild Thing"
- 1966: The Lovin' Spoonful, "Summer in the City"
- 1965: The Byrds, "Mr. Tambourine Man"
- 1965: The Beatles, "Help!"
- 1965: The Rolling Stones, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"
- 1965: Sonny & Cher, "I Got You Babe"
- 1964: Dean Martin, "Everybody Loves Somebody"
- 1964: The Animals, "House of the Rising Sun"
- 1964: The Beach Boys, "I Get Around"
- 1963: Lesley Gore, "It's My Party"
- 1963: Jan & Dean, "Surf City"
- 1962: Ray Charles, "I Can't Stop Loving You"
- 1962: Neil Sedaka, "Breaking up Is Hard to Do"
- 1962: Little Eva, "The Loco-Motion"