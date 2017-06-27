Des détails pour la mini SNES Classic

Partager
21 jeux. C’est le chiffre qui a été annoncé par la compagnie japonaise ce lundi. Dans la liste des jeux inclus dans la machine, on retrouvera Super Mario World, Earthbound, Super Mario Kart, et The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. On retrouvera aussi un jeu inédit : Star Fox 2, la suite du premier et classique Star Fox , Barrel Roll, quelqu’un?
Tout comme la NES Classique, il sera possible de jouer a des jeux rétro en HD, grâce au connecteurs HDMI.
Voici la liste des jeux qui seront inclus dans la machine :
Contra III: The Alien Wars
Donkey Kong Country
EarthBound
Final Fantasy III
F-ZERO
Kirby Super Star
Kirby’s Dream Course
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
Mega Man X
Secret of Mana
Star Fox
Star Fox 2
Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
Super Castlevania IV
Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
Super Mario Kart
Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
Super Mario World
Super Metroid
Super Punch-Out!!
Yoshi’s Island
La console sera disponible le 29 septembre et il vous en coûtera 80$ USD.