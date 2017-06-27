Des détails pour la mini SNES Classic

Partager

21 jeux. C’est le chiffre qui a été annoncé par la compagnie japonaise ce lundi. Dans la liste des jeux inclus dans la machine, on retrouvera Super Mario World, Earthbound, Super Mario Kart, et The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. On retrouvera aussi un jeu inédit : Star Fox 2, la suite du premier et classique Star Fox , Barrel Roll, quelqu’un?

Tout comme la NES Classique, il sera possible de jouer a des jeux rétro en HD, grâce au connecteurs HDMI.

Voici la liste des jeux qui seront inclus dans la machine :

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO

Kirby Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi’s Island

La console sera disponible le 29 septembre et il vous en coûtera 80$ USD.