«Chuck Berry a été le plus grand praticien du rock» - Bruce Springsteen

«Chuck Berry a été le plus grand praticien du rock, le guitariste et le compositeur rock 'n' roll le plus pur qui n'a jamais vécu»

This is a tremendous loss of a giant for the ages.



-Bruce Springsteen

— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) 18 mars 2017

«Je suis triste d'apprendre que Chuck Berry est décédé. Je le remercie pout toute cette musique inspirante qu'il nous a donné» Mick Jagger I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zQbH5bo9V — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) 18 mars 2017

«Je suis si triste d'apprendre le décès de Chuck Berry: une grande inspiration ! Tous ceux qui aiment le Rock 'n' Roll le manqueront. Amour et miséricorde.» — Brian Wilson, des Beach Boy

I am so sad to hear about Chuck Berry passing - a big inspiration! He will be missed by everyone who loves Rock 'n Roll. Love & Mercy — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) 18 mars 2017

«Laissez-moi entendre ce bon vieux rock & roll. Quand je joue, c'est de toi dont je parle. Que Dieu bénisse Chuck Berry Chuck.» — Ringo Star

Just let me hear some of that rock 'n' roll music any old way you use it I am playing I'm talking about you. God bless Chuck Berry Chuck ? pic.twitter.com/XmwmaGzGpL

«Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! Aucun de nous ne serait ici sans lui. Rock On mon frère!» Lennie Kravitz

Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you. Rock on brother! https://t.co/tOMuQzUgPX — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) 18 mars 2017

«RIP Chuck Berry. Sans lui, le Rock & Roll ne serait jamais devenu ce qu'il est devenu.» — Nikki Sixx, de Mötley Crue

RIP Chuck Berry. Without him Rock n Roll wouldn't be what it came to be. https://t.co/H44LMiaR8f

— Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) 18 mars 2017

«Le plus grand parolier du rock and roll est décédé à 90 ans. Chuck Berry, repose en paix.» — Charlie Daniels

The greatest rock and roll lyricist ever has passed away at 90

Chuck Berry rest in peace. — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) 18 mars 2017

chuck berry mon idole viens de nous quitter. Grande tristesse. ? https://t.co/uRudAfYsdu — Johnny Hallyday (@JohnnySjh) 18 mars 2017

avec la Presse canadienne